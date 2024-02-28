Hope this is on-topic for here.

I'm looking for some advice on the best way to handle a pension. I would like to have the money paid into an account for my 15-year old daughter. The lump sum is about £10,000, and there would be a monthly income of around £330.

The problem I have is that from searching around, it seems that any account that gives anything like a decent interest rate is either only for adults (ie over 16, which she isn't) or has a maximum of £100 monthly income.

She doesn't have any other income, and we aren't anticipating any for her for the next few years.

Anyone able to advise what would be a good way to handle this? She doesn't need instant access to the money.

We're in the UK.