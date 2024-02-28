The IRS form 7203 instructions state that:

When a shareholder has a different basis in different blocks of stock, pass-through items are generally allocated pro rata to all shares, regardless of their different bases. If there is a partial stock sale or partial redemption, you may file more than one Form 7203 and provide a description of what period the form covers.

I am a shareholder in an S-Corporation, and I have purchased stock directly from the company several times (never from other shareholders) at the current valuation of the stock. I have never sold stock, but I have been keeping track of my basis because every year there has been a distribution (except for one year that had a loss).

My question is two-fold: