The IRS form 7203 instructions state that:
When a shareholder has a different basis in different blocks of stock, pass-through items are generally allocated pro rata to all shares, regardless of their different bases. If there is a partial stock sale or partial redemption, you may file more than one Form 7203 and provide a description of what period the form covers.
I am a shareholder in an S-Corporation, and I have purchased stock directly from the company several times (never from other shareholders) at the current valuation of the stock. I have never sold stock, but I have been keeping track of my basis because every year there has been a distribution (except for one year that had a loss).
My question is two-fold:
- What is a stock block? Since I have purchased multiple "chunks" of shares (one group every year or so) are each of these purchases a different stock block?
- When do I need to file multiple 7203s? Since I haven't done any selling or redemption of stock do I only need to file one 7203? Should I be keeping track of my basis as a single year-over-year value, or do I need to track separate basis for each stock block?