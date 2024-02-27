I over contributed to my 2023 HSA in January 2024, and already had the excess and the earnings distributed to me in February 2024. The excess contribution was $30.76 and the earnings were $0.76. For my 2023 taxes I followed the prompts in the HSA section for the tax software and it is counting the $30.76 as additional income as it should, but should the earnings on the excess ($0.76) be taxed as income for my 2023 return or in my 2024 return since I took them out in February 2024 (and I’ll get the 1099-SA distribution form for this in May 2024)? Thank you!