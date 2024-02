I currently invest with Merrill Edge and they have a fairly strict "block list" and don't allow many high risk securities to be purchased. Here is an example: Merrill Edge blocks active ETFs?! : investing

I am considering moving to a brokerage with a less strict "block list". Is there anywhere on the web to compare block lists across brokerages such as TD Ameritrade, Robinhood, or Etrade? I'm not asking about a specific brokerage, but rather a recommended method to compare block lists.