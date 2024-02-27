Me and my parents live in Dubai,UAE. I’ve recently been accepted into Cambridge university. I am eager to attend but since I’m not a home student, the annual fees there is very high and amounts to £50,000 a year and an expected additional £10000 a year for living expenses.

I am feeling quite guilty about passing this burden on to my parents( they had always planned on paying for college) but I want to judge how big of a burden this would be on them. I have an option of attending a slightly less expensive university which is about £35000 a year without living expenses. The length of both courses is 3 years.

Through my interactions with them over the years, I have gained insight into their finances but only titbits of information and I don’t know the whole picture. They earn a combined total of about 160,000 dirhams a month or about 1,920,000 dirhams a year(£412,000). I think the UAE is tax-free but I’m not completely sure about this. Additionally, they spend about 180,000 dirhams annually on the house(£40,000). They don’t have any significant investments. I’m not sure about other living expenses. I also have a younger brother who is 3 years younger to me.

What worries me is although they have always talked about paying for my education, they tend to be quite conservative in their spending otherwise. For example, we always fly on the cheapest flights and my parents plan well in advance even for flights that have quite small fares. I don’t know if this is due to their personality/values or due to personal finances. However, I feel their income is quite high for this to be an issue to be worth spending time on.

Please can you help me understand their condition better so I can make an appropriate decision. Information on potential expenses that I can’t see and general understanding of living expenses as an adult will be appreciated.