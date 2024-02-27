0

If I was to sell 100 units of ONEQ and use the proceeds to buy NDX, would I have any tax liability on the capital gains from a first sale or would it be considered a wash?

Firstly, it would most likely NOT be considered a wash sale because they are tracking different indexes (NDX in an index, not a fund, so I'm presuming that you're talking about a fund that tracks NDX like QQQ)

Second, wash sale rules only apply when selling at a loss, so if you're worrying about being taxed on a gain, then yes you would be liable for appropriate capital gains tax when you sell. There is no "wash sale" rule in the US to defer tax on gains, only losses.

