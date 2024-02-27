I'm a cosigner on my father's bank accounts. More specifically, the bank account is a multi party account with right of survivorship and I'm told that means I'll still have access to the money in it after my Dad dies.

The will specifies that the money in the account should be split between my sister and I, 50/50, however, the fact that I have access to the account means that that trumps the will, as I understand it.

My question is... how can I transfer to my sister 50% of the funds in that account without her having to pay income tax on that money? The IRS gift tax limit is currently $18,000 so I could gift her $18,000 tax free but any more than that and she'd have to pay taxes on it.

Or would it just be assumed that any transfers I do after my Dad dies are for inheritance purposes? If that were the case I feel like you'd probably need to document that somehow?

(I'm a cosigner on the account whereas my sister isn't because I pay my Dad's bills whereas my sister doesn't)