Taylor Swift has just swept through Australia, so of course I had to research her.

I found an interesting history of her dispute with Big Machine Records for the ownership of her Master recordings of her earlier works.

She then later resigned with Republic Records.

My question is 2 fold. What do these record companies do? I tried researching but I'm a bit confused. Is it just marketing? What else do they do?

Secondly, she is one of the, if not the biggest, artists in the world of all time. Surely she can build an inhouse team to handle marketing (I doubt she really needs any marketing!). On Wikipedia it said Republic would take about 50% of the royalties. Can they really provide that much value to Swift?