In a divorce, typically the assets of the couple are split between the ex-partners. There is no need for any large-scale selling here. For example, when Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott divorced, Scott just got a certain amount of the Amazon shares. It seems that Bezos currently owns 9% of the company and Scott 4%, but I don't know how much of this is due to an uneven split, Bezos getting more shares later or Scott selling off shares.

News reporting often doesn't really distinguish between money and shares, so you may have read "X gets 1 billion" even if it actually is the case that "X gets shares currently valued at 1 billion". Similarly, when considering reports of net worth of people, one needs to keep in mind that it is not easy to convert a large amount of shares in one company into the cash they are currently valued at.