You'll both need to attach a statement to your respective tax returns with the allocation of the estimates made. See the IRM 3.11.3.14.2.31:

A statement is present on or near line 26 indicating the taxpayer wants the credit applied to their spouse's account.

If you're in a community property state, you will use the Form 8958 to split all the income and estimates/withholding, and it will act as such a statement.