So as I approach retirement age, many people are out there suggesting annuities as a way to fund retirement. Its seductive, as they typically have around a 6% payout, that is 100K buys you 6k worth of income for the rest of your life.

However, what they fail to mention, is that when you die they keep the principle paid in. So on the surface it looks like you are getting a 6% return on your investment, but for your heirs/estate that is not the case.

So assuming you pay in 100K, live for 25 years you would get a total of 150K for your 100K. But since you they keep that initial 100K, your real gain is only 50K. This comes out to a 2% rate of return. But that is not totally correct, it is less than that as the 6K in year 25 is worth much less than the 6k in year one.

I feel like the real rate of return is around 1.75% given the above stats, but I am not good enough to do the math. I have not found a formula which accounts for the life insurance company keeping the money after you die.

Anyone have such a formula?