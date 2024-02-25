I have a house in California, USA, that I offer as a short term rental.

In 2022 it was 95% business use. In 2023 it was 20% business use. In 2024 I expect it to be 95% business use again.

I have expenses for the property which are only related to business use. For example I have it professionally cleaned after it is rented.

Thus the cleaning costs are not related to personal use even though I used the property personally most of the time during the year.

How should I handle these cleaning expenses? May I deduct any percentage of them and, if so, what percentage?