UK government funded roles are notable for offering defined benefit pension schemes in an era where defined contribution schemes are the norm in the private sector.

I'm interested in current NHS and Alpha (civil service) pension schemes. I imagine that these are broadly similar to schemes offered to teachers, firemen, etc.

At face value these look like an extremely good deal:

  • The employee pays in a modest amount (e.g. 8%)
  • The employer pays in a significant amount (20% or more isn't unusual)
  • The pension typically gains value in line with inflation, measured using the CPI
  • The schemes typically come with some form of contingency if you become seriously unwell before retirement age

However.... the schemes only pay out when you reach state pension age.

My question is: how much of a loophole is this? Can the government retroactively wipe out the value of accrued pensions simply by raising the state pension age?


  • Just to clarify: I know you can take money out early under various conditions but this usually comes with costs or penalties attached. Unless it is central to your answer I'd prefer that you ignore this complication.
    – P. Hopkinson
    20 mins ago

Can the government retroactively wipe out the value of accrued pensions simply by raising the state pension age?

The government, being supported by the majority of MPs, can do whatever it wants. So yes, in theory it can.

Even as a private contract, pension schemes need to be sound from actuarial perspective. I.e.: their assets must suffice to pay out the expected benefits. If they're not sound, the benefits will be devalued one way or another through a government mandated reorganization or plain bankruptcy. Since this is not a pension paid through general funds, taxpayers will not foot the bill.

  • Employment pension schemes are a contract between employee and employer - in this case the government. Even governments cannot simply legislate a contract to be different (at least not without massive side effects that they don't want). Why do you think this is not a pension paid through general funds? At least in the case of the actual civil service.
    – DJClayworth
    30 mins ago
  • My primary concern is understanding the extent to which my pension will be eroded by (inevitable) state pension age increases. e.g. if the state pension age increases from 68 to 74 will I lose six years (i.e. half) of the pension I've earned via being a government employee, even though it might have been earned before the age increase was announced.
    – P. Hopkinson
    11 mins ago

