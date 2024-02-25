UK government funded roles are notable for offering defined benefit pension schemes in an era where defined contribution schemes are the norm in the private sector.

I'm interested in current NHS and Alpha (civil service) pension schemes. I imagine that these are broadly similar to schemes offered to teachers, firemen, etc.

At face value these look like an extremely good deal:

The employee pays in a modest amount (e.g. 8%)

The employer pays in a significant amount (20% or more isn't unusual)

The pension typically gains value in line with inflation, measured using the CPI

The schemes typically come with some form of contingency if you become seriously unwell before retirement age

However.... the schemes only pay out when you reach state pension age.

My question is: how much of a loophole is this? Can the government retroactively wipe out the value of accrued pensions simply by raising the state pension age?