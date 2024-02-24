For 2023 I am a non resident alien, actually a resident of the UK. I held USO or United Staes Oil fund in my brokerage account between February 2022 and March 2023 not knowing that is not an ETF but a publicly traded partnership.

After realizing what it was while filing 2022 taxes; I discarded it. In 2022 I had a W2 so I definitely had to file taxes but have no such obligations in 2023.

I am trying to figure out if I need to file taxes by the virtue of being involved in a PTP. I also have some K1s because I have made some tiny angel investments on AngelList but none of those have any income.