I'm reading Value: The Four Cornerstones of Corporate Finance , and in chapter 4 it talks about the changes in accounting rules for Stock Options:

So why hasn't this simple structure been adopted by companies? It goes back to the influence of accounting rules. Until 2004, stock options weren't reported as an expense on the income statement as long as they met certain criteria, one of which was that the exercise price had to be fixed. Any approach based on relative performance would show up in a company's income statement, so naturally companies adopted fixed-price options that led to higher accounting income.

My question is, what's the real cost of stock options in nowadays?

If I company issues stock options to executives, do they have to buy shares from the market? If it's issued from existing stock reservations, the actual cost should be nearly zero, why would people take it seriously then?