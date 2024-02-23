My question is mainly about what should happen and how to deal with partially sent fax form? As a foreign owned US LLC should send 1120 + 5472 by fax to 855-887-7737

I did this for years no issue but this year while sending my first attempt failed due to a connection problem from the IRS fax side; only the first page of 1120 was sent to IRS!

I made a second attempt after 30 minutes it also failed giving me Status: Failed (No fax detected)

After 2 hours I made a third successful attempt and sent my 1120 + 5472 in full.

My question is can the partially sent form cause me issues? like IRS sending me penalty for incomplete form sent?

I tried to find clear instructions on how to deal with failed fax attempts didn't find any. Of course I keep proof of fax sent.