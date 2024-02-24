Your W2 should show all income that you have received from your employer including the reimbursement expenses (which are taxable income).

Your W2 will also show the total taxes withheld no matter how they were withheld (paycheck, reimbursement check, etc).

So all the relevant information is on the W2 and you can proceed with your tax return "normally".

if that's something I can claim

What exactly do you want to claim here? You can potentially claim expenses that were not reimbursed, but if your employer covered your cost (including tax up), there is nothing to claim.

Disclaimer: in these cases its always best to talk to a tax adviser that looks at all your specific details.