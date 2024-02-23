I moved from AL to CA and my employer reimbursed me up to a certain amount and I paid taxes on the reimbursement amount as well from my paycheck. So wanted to know if that's something I can claim while filing 2023 taxes.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 9 times
3
-
1Unless your 'employer' is the US military and you moved on Permanent Change of Station orders, moving reimbursement for 2018 or later is taxable so withholding on it is correct. Your W-2 figures should include both the reimbursement and its withholding and you will use those inclusive W-2 figures on your return.– dave_thompson_0851 hour ago
-
@dave_thompson_085 this is an answer, not a comment– littleadv51 mins ago
-
So for federal, I can't claim it as my employer is not US military. For state, if I am understanding correctly, it should be taken care of in the W2 I received, right? Is there anything I need to look at my W-2 to figure out if this has been addressed in my W2?– Tan5 mins ago
Add a comment |