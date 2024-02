Moved to WA on Mar 27th, and my last paycheck from CA was received on Mar 24th. As a result, I've received 2 x W2s. One for CA income, and the other for WA income.

As far as I understand, given I spent less than 9 months (3 in my case) in CA, I should be considered a tax resident of WA for 2023.

Will CA refund me all of the with-held taxes during 2023 ? Will I need to file a CA tax return and a WA tax return ?