My wife(US) has a debt in Germany for a master, she's paying on a pay as you earn, and since now we are married we filed the taxes jointly, and my income made the 1040 be the triple of the 1040 she would have filing separately. If we have to pay the 10% of the jointly 1040 I need to prepare financially, is someone able to tell me what to expect, or if in the worst case if is possible to be fixed? We sent both the 1040 and my wife W2 to demonstrate her income.