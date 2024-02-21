This is a practical issue that happened in our small business. We sell a very wide range of electrical/electronic products with different specs. We can't have items in the market in our stock/inventory because there are too many of them out there. So, we buy things depending on clients requests. So, we have to keep a big amount of liquid money to be able to immediately buy products upon customers requests. The issue is we are in a country where there is a frequent inflation happens. The prices of the products dramatically increase and we lose our buying power over short periods of times. To save the value of our money, let's assume that we bought a device named "X" to put it in our stock. What if a customer requested a device named "Y"? Our buying power is saved but our business is lost. We will not be able to sell the the "Y" device due to lack of liquid money. As a decision maker, I can't take a decision. If I want to rephrase my question I'd say, "How to overcome product diversity and inflation?"

I didn't study accounting so rules of thumbs or simple answer are also appreciated. Links to accounting tutorials or online articles that talk about my question would be good too.