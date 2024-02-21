I just read this article:

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/17/insider-trading-suspicious-bets-made-before-goldmans-2point2-billion-acquisition-of-greensky.html

This part intrigued me:

"Volumes went from 153 calls on Sept. 7 to 7,175 calls by Sept. 9, according to Jon Najarian, a veteran trader and CNBC contributor. By Sept. 13, two days before the announcement, call volumes hit 12,755. The contracts were mostly sold for a profit on Sept. 15, he said."

We can all see options activity online. So if I just browsed for Greensky on Yahoo.com for example, I would see the 12755 call volume on Sept. 13, a massive aberration. Now if I just bought this call option based purely on what I see online that day, and two days later the announcement is made and I make an extraordinary profit, would this be illegal? Thanks!