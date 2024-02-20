- I used Walmart pay today in a US store.
- My card was charged, but in Walmart pay the transaction did not complete (I was unable to take my items).
- Instead, the Walmart pay app showed me a popup message telling me that the transaction was pending, please wait. The card-swipey checkout thing also told me that there was some kind of error. That lasted about a minute, then I closed the app and gave up.
- I cannot reproduce the error message now, and I can't find any record of the transaction in Walmart pay. However, Walmart customer service confirmed that the charge was still in a pending state several hours later, and the charge appears as pending on my credit card interface.
I have a few questions:
- Has anyone seen this happen before?
- Has anyone resolved this issue before?
- Do you have any thoughts on what the cause could be?
To be clear, I am not talking about the charge on my credit card being in a pending state. I am talking about the Walmart pay transaction being in its own pending state. This is different from the usual behavior I get from Walmart pay, where the transaction completes but the charge is still pending on my card for a day or two.
Here's what I've done to diagnose the issue:
- Ongoing interaction with customer service. They said they would have the technical people call me back. I will update this if I learn anything useful.
- Considered other possible causes, in order of how likely I think they are (most to least):
- Suspicious activity. I was trying to buy a Visa gift card ($50), and this may have triggered some kind of fraud flag or something. However, I think there is still significant doubt about this:
- My credit card (the payment source for Walmart pay) was charged (see below).
- I am aware of many recent cases where people have been able to buy much larger Visa gift cards in Walmart pay with no issue.
- I am also aware of a few cases where people have been unable to do so. In the cases I know of, this never led to the underlying payment source being charged, and never manifested as a "stuck in pending" state. The cases I know of led to the app freezing or to the transaction being declined by Walmart pay or by the payment source. Of course, things can vary. It just seems weird that they would charge my card. I guess it could be a hold or something that they set up before doing the rest of their validation steps.
- In my uninformed opinion, I don't have any pattern of past suspicious activity. I've never bought a gift card, used money services, or received a refund from Walmart.
- Set up incorrectly. I think this is possible. I have made many large and small Walmart pay transactions, including recent ones, using the same phone and the same payment source in the same store around the same time of day. However, my Android version (7.0) became unsupported for Walmart pay during the past few months. I have been able to make Walmart pay transactions since this happened, but maybe some things don't work. I took another look after the failed transaction, and some minor features in Walmart pay are not working. I also have never used human checkout until this failed transaction.
- Fluke. I have not checked this cause yet. I haven't tried using Walmart pay again since this happened. I'll update if I do.
- Declined by my credit card company. I am 99% sure that this was not the cause. My card was charged. I spoke to my credit card company on the phone before the transaction, to let them know that I was about to make the purchase. I also spoke to my credit card company after the transaction; they said that it had gone through and there was nothing unusual about it. Sometimes my credit card company sends me an email or text to notify me of suspected fraud or ask me to authorize a transaction. I did not receive any such message. I did receive a text message immediately, telling me that my card had been charged.
