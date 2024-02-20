I used Walmart pay today in a US store.

My card was charged, but in Walmart pay the transaction did not complete (I was unable to take my items).

Instead, the Walmart pay app showed me a popup message telling me that the transaction was pending, please wait. The card-swipey checkout thing also told me that there was some kind of error. That lasted about a minute, then I closed the app and gave up.

I cannot reproduce the error message now, and I can't find any record of the transaction in Walmart pay. However, Walmart customer service confirmed that the charge was still in a pending state several hours later, and the charge appears as pending on my credit card interface.

I have a few questions:

Has anyone seen this happen before? Has anyone resolved this issue before? Do you have any thoughts on what the cause could be?

To be clear, I am not talking about the charge on my credit card being in a pending state. I am talking about the Walmart pay transaction being in its own pending state. This is different from the usual behavior I get from Walmart pay, where the transaction completes but the charge is still pending on my card for a day or two.

Here's what I've done to diagnose the issue: