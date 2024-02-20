So there are a lot of fixed-income funds, and the ones focusing on non-investment grade corporate bonds seem to produce a lot of interest (around 7~8% each year). Now my question is almost all of them have the disclaimer that dividends may be paid out of the capital. This sounds horrific.

Is there a way for me, as an investor, to know exactly how much is paid out of the capital? Because I am assuming that this statement means if I invested $10,000 at for example a Net Asset Value of 20, collecting a very nice 7~8% interest, and when in the future the NAV rises to 23 and I opt to sell my holdings, I might not actually get $11500 because "dividends may be paid out of the capital". I'll get less money back. Maybe even less than the $10,000 I initially put in.

So in the extreme does this mean the fund literally takes 7~8% out of my own money and give it to me less fees? How is this amount exactly quantified? Otherwise this sounds like a horrible scam.

Thanks for the help!