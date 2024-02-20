I have been in the US for 8 years as an F1 student and I am a nonresident alien, but I am a resident alien for tax purposes. Can I claim LLC?
Can I get Lifetime Learning Credit as a nonresident alien if I am a resident alien for tax purposes?
1 Answer
While many credits are not available to non-residents for tax purposes, very few explicitly require specific immigration status.
Specifically, for LLC to be considered an eligible student, you have to meet these requirements:
Who is an eligible student for LLC?
To be eligible for LLC, the student must:
- Be enrolled or taking courses at an eligible educational institution.
- Be taking higher education course or courses to get a degree or other recognized education credential or to get or improve job skills.
- Be enrolled for at least one academic period beginning in the tax year.
No citizenship requirement.
You can check your eligibility here.