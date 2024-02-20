0

I have been in the US for 8 years as an F1 student and I am a nonresident alien, but I am a resident alien for tax purposes. Can I claim LLC?

Improve this question
New contributor
Ellie is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

While many credits are not available to non-residents for tax purposes, very few explicitly require specific immigration status.

Specifically, for LLC to be considered an eligible student, you have to meet these requirements:

Who is an eligible student for LLC?

To be eligible for LLC, the student must:

  • Be enrolled or taking courses at an eligible educational institution.
  • Be taking higher education course or courses to get a degree or other recognized education credential or to get or improve job skills.
  • Be enrolled for at least one academic period beginning in the tax year.

No citizenship requirement.

You can check your eligibility here.

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .