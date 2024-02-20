While many credits are not available to non-residents for tax purposes, very few explicitly require specific immigration status.

Specifically, for LLC to be considered an eligible student, you have to meet these requirements:

Who is an eligible student for LLC? To be eligible for LLC, the student must: Be enrolled or taking courses at an eligible educational institution.

Be taking higher education course or courses to get a degree or other recognized education credential or to get or improve job skills.

Be enrolled for at least one academic period beginning in the tax year.

No citizenship requirement.

You can check your eligibility here.