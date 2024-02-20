0

I recently bought a house and moved in with my girlfriend.

I am 25 year old male in a relationship for less than 3 years. I purchased the house by myself. My girlfriend is not on the loan or the title. She lives with me and she gives me around 700 a month to help with bills i.e mortgage, electric, water etc. Which is all in my name as well. She does pay the internet bill and that is in her name.

Do I have to claim this as income? Also, on her tax return does she have put down as a renter?

Not really sure how all this works. I want to make sure that the IRS isn't going to come for me for making $700 cash deposits each month and not claiming it as income on my returns.

  • Don't take my word for it, but I think your choices are to count it as income, count it as gift (websearch gift tax), or formally combine your finances. $700/month is less than the 2004 limit for untaxed gifts, so that would seem to be the simplest solution.
    – keshlam
    3 mins ago

