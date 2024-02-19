I've been self-employed for a while, and am now starting a second job with an employer. I'm a bit confused as to how I should complete the W-4 - I just want to make sure I'm paying the correct amount of taxes (both income tax and self-employment tax).

For reference: I live in Texas, United States

It's my understanding that I don't have to add my estimated self-employment income to my W-4 unless I want my new job to also withhold my self-employment taxes (please correct me if I'm wrong). But here's my issue/confusion:

Without my self-employment income, my new job will put me in the 12% tax bracket. But, if I add my projected self-employment income, that will put me in the 22% tax bracket.

I would prefer for my job to withhold federal etc. income tax, and I continue to pay my quarterly estimated self-employment taxes. So I'm leaning towards not putting my self-employment income on my W-4.

BUT if I jump up to the 22% tax-bracket (because of my added self-employment income), and my job is only withholding 12% of my paychecks, then won't I owe a bunch of taxes at the end of the year?

How should I fill out my W-4 so that the appropriate amount of tax is being taken? I also don't want them to take TOO MUCH (more than usual) and leave me with baby paychecks.

I hope this is clear enough - I'm very confused about this and don't want this to be a big problem come tax time next year. Thanks for your help!