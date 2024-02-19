I am working through a chapter on the cash flow statement of "Fundamental Analysis for dummies" while at the same time running some of the formulas on a real life example of one company's financial statements. In the dummies book it states that

Free cash flow = Cash from operations - Capital expenditures

I tried carrying out this calculation using the following data from the company's cash flow and capital expenditure statements below respectively:

Using these numbers I calculate

Free cash flow = Cash from operations - Capital expenditures = 463.216 - 102.024 = 361.192

However the company reports their free-cash flow in the cash flow statement as being -111.185 with a foot note that

Free cash flow = Net cash from operating activities + Net cash used in investing activities

Is the company reporting the same free cash flow as the one mentioned in the dummies book or have I made a mistake in how I calculated the free cash flow. For any one interested the financial statements come from here.