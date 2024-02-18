I am having a look at renter legal insurances in Germany refer. The Bavaria direct says I pay 11.12 euros a month to get a rental insurance, and I should, in theory, be able to get a lawyer who supports me within a wait time of three months. It is also written that I pay about 250 euros for lawyer access.

How does their buisness model work at all? It makes no sense. Suppose I wait three months and get a lawyer to deal with my rental problem, and after the close of case immediately quit the insurance. If people did this, wouldn't the buisness basically go bankrupt? I am pretty sure there are multipile cases that could occur where the lawyer costs more than 11.2 x 3 + 250 euros