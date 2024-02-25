Report it to the police.

Also tell the bank what happened exactly. After that, pour yourself a sizeable drink and drink a "goodbye" to your $87,000. It's possible that the police may recover your car, but it isn't likely. Car theft in Canada is at epidemic proportions with a very low recovery rate.

Neither TD nor ICBC is going to take responsibility or give you your money back. If nothing else they have no way of knowing that you weren't complicit in this scam. One reason you should go to the police is to help convince them that you weren't. When you deposit a check to a mobile app all it is doing is verifying that the check looks like a check, not that it is real or valid.

There are other questions on this site about how to sell a car and not be cheated out of the money. I recommend reading them. Forgery of bank drafts is unfortunately very common, and at the very least you should have waited a few days to ensure that the draft was genuine (it can take much longer than that in some cases though).