I sold my car in ICBC office in Vancouver, the buyer came with the fake driver license and fake bank draft. I deposited the bank draft via mobile app and it was accepted. Then I signed the paper, unfortunately 2 days after bank draft returned due to counterfeit. I lost for $87,000 and I don’t know what to. Why ICBC couldn’t identify fake driver license? Can I souse ICBC or the TD bank? Please help me with this

  • You should probably file a police report about the stolen car and the forged check...
    – littleadv
    25 mins ago

