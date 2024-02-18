As mentioned on their website, yfinance is for research and educational purposes. I have seen some discussions that it is not advisable to use yfinance for trading with real money (see this, this, and this). However, in order to test my strategy, I'd like to use an API that can provide the intraday data and since this is only for testing the strategy, I'd like the API to be free. My strategy will not require more than 8 requests per day and it is only for personal purposes. Are there any legal documents that clarify if yfinance can be "legally" used for trading with real money?