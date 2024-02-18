0

Example

Present Information:

  • Example Dummy Stock: GGG | Stock Price @ $10
  • Super bullish and so assume the value of the stock price will go up.
  • ISOs: 10,000 with SP @ $5.00 (All vested, just not exercised)
    • That would mean in order to get the 10,000 stocks, one would need $50,000.
  • RSUs: 1,000 that are vested + Long Term (Held for >12 months)

Future Information:

  • Stock Price $50

Scenarios:

(For full conversion to $$$ both ISOs and RSUs)

(Will not consider the case of holding onto the exercised ISOs due to messy AMT dynamic.)

1:)

  • ISOs (10,000):
    • Sell to Cover (-1,000 * $50 = -$50,000)
    • -> Sell Remaining (9,000 * $50 = $450,000)
  • RSUs (1,000):
    • Sell Long Termed (1,000 * $50 = $50,000)
  • Effective Proceeds: $500,000!

2:)

  • RSUs (1,000):
    • Sell Long Termed (1,000 * $50 = $50,000)
  • ISOs (10,000):
    • Exercise with RSU proceeds (-1,000 * $50 = -$50,000)
    • -> Sell Exercised ISOs (10,000 * $50 = $500,000)
  • Effective Proceeds: $500,000!

Both scenarios have the same effective proceeds. The kicker as most know is the tax bill that needs to be paid by next April.

So are there any advantages in scenario 2 due to the fact that LT RSUs were used to exercise? My DIY finance gut tells me yes, but perhaps there is no difference and the pros/cons cancel each other out in the end.

Improve this question
New contributor
ssurendr is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .