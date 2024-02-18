Example
Present Information:
- Example Dummy Stock: GGG | Stock Price @
$10
- Super bullish and so assume the value of the stock price will go up.
- ISOs:
10,000with SP @
$5.00(All vested, just not exercised)
- That would mean in order to get the
10,000stocks, one would need
$50,000.
- That would mean in order to get the
- RSUs:
1,000that are vested + Long Term (Held for >12 months)
Future Information:
- Stock Price
$50
Scenarios:
(For full conversion to $$$ both ISOs and RSUs)
(Will not consider the case of holding onto the exercised ISOs due to messy AMT dynamic.)
1:)
- ISOs (
10,000):
- Sell to Cover (
-1,000*
$50=
-$50,000)
- -> Sell Remaining (
9,000*
$50=
$450,000)
- Sell to Cover (
- RSUs (
1,000):
- Sell Long Termed (
1,000*
$50=
$50,000)
- Sell Long Termed (
- Effective Proceeds:
$500,000!
2:)
- RSUs (
1,000):
- Sell Long Termed (
1,000*
$50=
$50,000)
- Sell Long Termed (
- ISOs (
10,000):
- Exercise with RSU proceeds (
-1,000*
$50=
-$50,000)
- -> Sell Exercised ISOs (
10,000*
$50=
$500,000)
- Exercise with RSU proceeds (
- Effective Proceeds:
$500,000!
Both scenarios have the same effective proceeds. The kicker as most know is the tax bill that needs to be paid by next April.
So are there any advantages in scenario
2 due to the fact that LT RSUs were used to exercise? My DIY finance gut tells me yes, but perhaps there is no difference and the pros/cons cancel each other out in the end.