Example

Present Information:

Example Dummy Stock: GGG | Stock Price @ $10

Super bullish and so assume the value of the stock price will go up.

ISOs: 10,000 with SP @ $5.00 (All vested, just not exercised) That would mean in order to get the 10,000 stocks, one would need $50,000 .

with SP @ (All vested, just not exercised) RSUs: 1,000 that are vested + Long Term (Held for >12 months)

Future Information:

Stock Price $50

Scenarios:

(For full conversion to $$$ both ISOs and RSUs)

(Will not consider the case of holding onto the exercised ISOs due to messy AMT dynamic.)

1:)

ISOs ( 10,000 ): Sell to Cover ( -1,000 * $50 = -$50,000 ) -> Sell Remaining ( 9,000 * $50 = $450,000 )

): RSUs ( 1,000 ): Sell Long Termed ( 1,000 * $50 = $50,000 )

): Effective Proceeds: $500,000!

2:)

RSUs ( 1,000 ): Sell Long Termed ( 1,000 * $50 = $50,000 )

): ISOs ( 10,000 ): Exercise with RSU proceeds ( -1,000 * $50 = -$50,000 ) -> Sell Exercised ISOs ( 10,000 * $50 = $500,000 )

): Effective Proceeds: $500,000!

Both scenarios have the same effective proceeds. The kicker as most know is the tax bill that needs to be paid by next April.