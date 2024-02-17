0

Individual employees often hold stock in the company they work for through grants, stock purchase plans, 401k/Roth investments, HSA accounts, etc. either directly in the stock or indirectly through index funds.

Now it is unlikely that any individual employee would have enough to impact boards, elections, or votes. But if you were to aggregate enough employees to give their vote to a specific proxy could they select an employee friendly board member?

But if you were to aggregate enough employees to give their vote to a specific proxy could they select an employee friendly board member?

Of course. If they end up with enough votes to nominate and approve a board candidate then yes, they could. The likelihood of that is extremely low given that regular employees very rarely have enough shares to provide any significant impact at the shareholder's meetings/votes. Those employees who do, on the other hand, are rarely interested in what you call "employee friendly" actions. Consider Elon Musk, who's an employee of Tesla.

employees often hold stock in the company they work for through ... 401k/Roth investments

That's a no-no, and AFAIK it is expressly forbidden for 401k plans to divert investments into the sponsoring company. If there's a self-directed brokerage account through 401k plan, then maybe employees can choose to buy their own employers' company shares - but even that would probably not be the best idea.

  • I was thinking more through index funds where some portion of the funds go to purchase company stock along with the other companies on the index.
    – mtmind
    1 min ago

