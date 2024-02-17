But if you were to aggregate enough employees to give their vote to a specific proxy could they select an employee friendly board member?

Of course. If they end up with enough votes to nominate and approve a board candidate then yes, they could. The likelihood of that is extremely low given that regular employees very rarely have enough shares to provide any significant impact at the shareholder's meetings/votes. Those employees who do, on the other hand, are rarely interested in what you call "employee friendly" actions. Consider Elon Musk, who's an employee of Tesla.

employees often hold stock in the company they work for through ... 401k/Roth investments

That's a no-no, and AFAIK it is expressly forbidden for 401k plans to divert investments into the sponsoring company. If there's a self-directed brokerage account through 401k plan, then maybe employees can choose to buy their own employers' company shares - but even that would probably not be the best idea.