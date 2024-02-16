Me and my husband entered the US with F1(him) and F2(me) visas. He was a fully funded PhD student and we used to send our tax papers jointly. Last year we filed for EB2-NIW visa to get a Green Card, also an EAD card. In April(or maybe it was March) 2023, we received our EAD cards, also I got my SSN (He had the SSN since beginning but I didn't have).

Few months later (I believe it was in October 2023) I opened an Amazon seller account and a Google Adsense account, and I remember they asked me to confirm a tax form (I think it was w9 file) during the registration process. But I never used my Amazon seller account to sell anything, neither my Adsense account.

So I am wondering if we want to file our taxes for 2023, can we do it exactly like the previous year (because our job/income situation is exactly the same) or I must file separately for myself? Also, should I file any extra documents because I received EAD card and SSN this year? Or because I opened Amazon seller account ot Google Adsense account even if I didn't use any of them?