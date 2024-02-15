Currently I'm on the upper end of the 0% capital gains tax bracket.

In 2023 I made $3K from interest, $3K from dividends, and $37K from long-term capital gains (no other income).

When I calculate my taxes by hand, I get $30K taxable income after the standard deduction. Using the schedule D tax worksheet to figure my tax owed, I get about $3K owed.

In other works, capital gains are acting somewhat like regular income.

This doesn't match what I hear is a "0% capital gains rate" online. Am I figuring my tax wrong? Is this the right answer?