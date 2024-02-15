I understand that an IRA can't be held in a margin account, or at least margin can't be used. What I didn't know until recently is that the IRS can declare the entire account distributed if it's in a margin account and taxes assessed accordingly.

My question is what would lead the IRS to do that? Is simply having it in a margin account sufficient or would it only be triggered if margin was actually used? What about trading options spreads, which require a margin account even if margin is never used?