A newbie here! I have PayPal stock for over two years and my total return/losses is over -$2000 now. I bought and sold $700 of new stock a few days ago, for tiny profit, and I just found out about the WSR.

Please advise what is the best practice going forward to be able to use those $2000 in losses when filing my taxes.

-I'm currently in the same position I was in before the new purchase/sale (almost), and I still have around $2000 in losses. Even though my Robinhood status under my Paypal stock, for some weird reason, has reduced my "total return" to around $1000 from the actual $2000 that I have in losses, after this new purchase (Any thoughts why?).

-Does it help if I wait 30 days and sale everything and never buy it again lol.

-I found the info below online, if someone can translate it for me.

Thanks a lot.

".....You can't use the loss on the sale to offset gains or reduce taxable income. But, your loss is added to the cost basis of the new investment. The holding period of the investment you sold is also added to the holding period of the new investment. In the long run, there may be an upside to a higher cost basis—you may be able to realize a bigger loss when you sell your new investment or, if it goes up and you sell, you may owe less on the gain. The longer holding period may help you qualify for the long-term capital gains tax rate rather than the higher short-term rate...."