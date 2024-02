I have been using my credit card in Asia. Vendors frequently commented that what I was doing was insecure because my card didn't require a PIN and was not contactless. I got a new card that is contactless (it's a debit card, but I don't think that makes a difference for this question). The debit card transactions haven't required a PIN either, but no one seems to think it's insecure like they do when I use the credit card.

Is there a difference in the amount of security between these two cards?