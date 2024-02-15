When I consider an apartment to buy, I usually call an engineering company and ask them to check the apartment for any physical defects that I cannot notice by myself (In Hebrew this process is called "bedeq bayit"; I do not know the English term). This is quite expensive, and every potential buyer of the same apartment has to do the same thing and pay the same price, since the report usually remains with the buyer.

I thought of a different scheme, that would be more efficient, and avoid extra work and extra payment.

There is a central authority that keeps all reports.

Every person who considers an apartment to buy can check online whether a report on this apartment already exists, and if so, when it was last updated.

If there is no report, or if the buyer thinks the existing report is outdated, the buyer can buy a report from an engineering company of their choice; the report will be given to the buyer and also deposited in the central authority. Denote the report price by X.

If a report already exists, then the buyer can buy the report for a lower price, depending on the number of previous buyers. The second buyer pays X/2, which is transferred to the first buyer; the third buyer pays X/3, which is divided between the second and first buyers; etc. Overall, when k buyers buy the same report, each of them pays an equal sum of X/k.

This is more efficient for society, since it avoids redundant checks of the same apartment; and cheaper for the buyers, since they have to pay less for at least some of the reports.