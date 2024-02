I'm looking into the balance sheet of MLI, https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/MLI/balance-sheet

In the most recent quarter report,

Current Debt is 556K Long Term Debt is 1301K

The total debt should be 556K + 1301K = 1857K. However, the total debt in the statistics page is 35.56M: https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/MLI/key-statistics

How is that value added up?