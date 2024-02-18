My mom signed over her house five years ago for a dollar each. It was already paid off. My sister lived in it for the past five years. We agreed to sell it or she would buy me out at the five year mark since I live in another city. She ended up buying me out by taking a loan out on the house. Does this count as taxable income for me?
-
This cannot be answered with a location tag. Tax laws vary wildly around the globe.– Hilmar2 days ago
1 Answer
Yes. You purchased an asset for X and sold it for Y, the difference Y-X is considered income. So whatever your sister paid you, minus the $1 you paid for your part of the house, is taxable income to you.
How this is treated depends on the tax laws of your country. In some countries there are different treatments for different types of income. For example, selling asset at a profit (like what you did) would be considered capital gains in the US if you're not in the business of buying and selling houses.
-
1It may not even be treated as income. Maybe some countries would see the original sale at 1 dollar as a gift (and tax that) and treat the value of the ownership at fair market value. That would probably apply to The Netherlands (I'm not sure.... never encountered this). Best answer is... it depends on where you are. 2 days ago
-
1@PaulPalmpje it's been five years, even if X is the fmv of the gift, Y is still probably higher anywhere where dollars are currency 2 days ago
-
correct but even then tax treatment could be very different. But I think we have to assume USA here and then I can't provide answers. 2 days ago
-
It would be better to not assume but ask for location. Tax questions are highly location dependent.– Hilmar2 days ago
-
1@Hilmar feel free to surprise me with a jurisdiction where the answer would be wrong. Also, feel free to surprise me with a money@SE question without a location tag that's not from the US. 2 days ago