Yes. You purchased an asset for X and sold it for Y, the difference Y-X is considered income. So whatever your sister paid you, minus the $1 you paid for your part of the house, is taxable income to you.

How this is treated depends on the tax laws of your country. In some countries there are different treatments for different types of income. For example, selling asset at a profit (like what you did) would be considered capital gains in the US if you're not in the business of buying and selling houses.