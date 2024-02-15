My mom signed over her house five years ago for a dollar each. It was already paid off. My sister lived in it for the past five years. We agreed to sell it or she would buy me out at the five year mark since I live in another city. She ended up buying me out by taking a loan out on the house. Does this count as taxable income for me?
1 Answer
Yes. You purchased an asset for X and sold it for Y, the difference Y-X is considered income. So whatever your sister paid you, minus the $1 you paid for your part of the house, is taxable income to you.
How this is treated depends on the tax laws of your country. In some countries there are different treatments for different types of income. For example, selling asset at a profit (like what you did) would be considered capital gains in the US if you're not in the business of buying and selling houses.