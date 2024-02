Can the 6-month yield point on the US Treasury Yield Curve represent yields from securities originally issued with longer maturities (e.g., 1 year) but now have only 6 months left until maturity?

..Or does it exclusively reflect yields from securities issued with a 6-month maturity?

Put differently, is 30-year bonds maturing in 6 months plotted at the 6-month point on the x-axis, alongside newly issued 6-month bonds.