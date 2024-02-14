0

I looked for duplicates but couldn't find any that matched or explained the issue.

I was just doing a test with a couple of really cheap penny stocks. They trade throughout most days and one in particular will fluctuate between .001 and .002. So I thought, just buy at .001 and put a sell order in for .002 and double my money. I tried this, and over the day or even several days the price hits .002 multiple times but my sell order never executes.

The brokerage is Fidelity if that matters and the exchange is OTC Markets / Expert market.

Is there a known reason for this or some things I should look at for a reason?

Maybe there are just so many sell orders at .002 that mine won't execute for a long time? Is there an easy way to see this?

Improve this question
4
  • What site/exchange are you trading on?
    – D Stanley
    1 hour ago
  • @DStanley Fidelity
    – AbraCadaver
    1 hour ago
  • What is the daily trading volume on that stock?
    – JohnFx
    45 mins ago
  • 1
    high volatility/low volume stocks can be like that. Other orders (or your order) may have been "all or nothing", for example, and not match your size. Or they were private sales. Or flukes and noise in the data
    – littleadv
    8 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .