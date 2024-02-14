I looked for duplicates but couldn't find any that matched or explained the issue.

I was just doing a test with a couple of really cheap penny stocks. They trade throughout most days and one in particular will fluctuate between .001 and .002. So I thought, just buy at .001 and put a sell order in for .002 and double my money. I tried this, and over the day or even several days the price hits .002 multiple times but my sell order never executes.

The brokerage is Fidelity if that matters and the exchange is OTC Markets / Expert market.

Is there a known reason for this or some things I should look at for a reason?

Maybe there are just so many sell orders at .002 that mine won't execute for a long time? Is there an easy way to see this?