My doctor's cash price is lower than the insurance price. Since I likely won't hit my deductible this year I asked to switch to self-pay.

They told me they are "not allowed" since I have "already presented" them with my insurance card.

Is this legal? They are refusing me treatment unless I pay the higher "insurance" price.

I have United Choice Plus

It is legal, since the "list price" is likely much higher anyway and they're not obligated to provide any discounts. Many doctors offer "cash" discounts or special discounts for uninsured, but they're not required to.

But more importantly, the doctor's office most likely has a contract with that insurance provider (i.e.: they're "in network"), and if so - they're obligated to charge the insured by that provider the negotiated prices set in that contract.

Once you're identified as insured by that provider, you're covered by that contract and the doctor may not even have a say as to how much you're going to pay. They cannot "unsee" your insurance card, so they cannot offer anything to you that is not agreed upon with your insurer.

  • And of course the reason is that if it didn't work like that, everybody would switch to "self-pay" to get the cheaper price and then claim from their insurance. Even if you hadn't presented your card, when you opted for "self-pay" you would have had to sign to say that you weren't claiming from an insurance company.
    – DJClayworth
    1 hour ago
    The reason it works that way is because the US healthcare system is bonkers
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
    My comment is merely a subcategory of your totally correct comment.
    – DJClayworth
    1 hour ago
  • The US doesn't have a health system. It has a health insurance system, akin to when fire department services were provided as part of your fire insurance rather than as a public service, and if you were uninsured they'd let it burn. Everything else flows from that initial decision
    – keshlam
    8 mins ago
Yes, it's legal. A provider is allowed to decide who they want to offer a discount to, on whatever basis they see fit, as long as they aren't discriminating against a protected class -- and "has insurance" is not a protected class.

Negotiate price before obtaining the product or service. Shop around if you don't like the first quote.

