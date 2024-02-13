I am trying to get to my adjusted cost basis on an apartment. I already looked at this page but it would help if someone could help me with this.

Do I need to factor in depreciation, or can I just report the total below? If I must add in depreciation, how to calculate depreciation? Also, any other mandatory amounts that I would need to include for the IRS so I am accurately reporting my adjusted cost basis? ty

I bought the apartment in 2003 for $171,000. Closing fees totaled $5,363.10.

So do I report an adjusted cost basis for the total of $176,363.10?

Keep in mind that the apartment went up in value (3-4 times the original amount). It's current value is $895,000 from the research that I did, in case this make a difference.