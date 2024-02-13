This question about leverage mentions "Isolated Margin".

A bit of googling leads me to think it is some crypto idea. The explanations I can find just states that the risk can be limited to some threshold you set - independent of how much you leverage. As mentioned in several answers to the linked questions this is not possible in "classical" trading. I am also having a hard time understanding how it should be possible. At first I thought it was a scam description, but since several pages describes it, some thought must have been put into it - I just cannot figure out what.

Therefore - how is this supposed to be achieved with crypto? Preferably, the answer would not involve a lot of crypto techno-babble, which is the reason I am asking here instead of on one of the crypto sub-sites here.