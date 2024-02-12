I'm stand to inherit about $150k some time this year. I am 60 years old, divorced, retired as such and own my home outright. It currently is valued at approx. $500k. I owe about $3k on my car loan. I have credit card debt of less than $500 which Im doing to improve my credit rating after nasty divorce. Monthly expenses are average; utilities, yard, etc. Im not much of a spender so saving isnt a problem for me. I have passive income of approx $4,800. this has only been for about 1 year so I haven't had a ton of time to save on my own, post divorce.

In any event, I'd like to be smart with the upcoming inheritance. I'm contemplating going back to work, even part-time (contract paralegal). I'd really like for this small amount of money to work for me but not sure how to go about that. Any thoughts?