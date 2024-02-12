Vehicles and furniture are the easy parts of the question. Those are goods owned by the company, and therefore assets. They're also easy to value; there's a sufficiently large second-hand market for those assets.

Electrical costs certainly are not assets. But if electricity would be pre-purchased by a company (paid for, but not yet used), then the unused balance would be an asset. Valuation is probably trivial here, as it's just the price paid up front.

R&D (the process) can result in Intellectual Property in the form of patents & copyright. This Intellectual Property is probably valuable and therefore an asset. But putting a dollar number on this can be hard, so it's possible to see a $1 valuation.